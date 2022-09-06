Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyNorwood

Actions

26-year-old man shot and killed in Norwood

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Mills Ave Norwood shooting 09062022.jpg
Posted at 12:34 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 12:39:16-04

NORWOOD, Ohio  — A man was shot and killed in Norwood Monday night, according to Norwood police.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 2045 Mills Ave. around 9:23 p.m.

When officers arrived, Norwood police said they found a man on the ground shot in the entryway to the building.

The 26-year-old man was taken to UC Medical Center where he died, Norwood police said.

Norwood police have not released any suspect information or what may have led up to the shooting.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Why you should be paying attention to Ohio Board of Education races Jefferson County flood victim identified, family found body 18-year-old arrested after nearly 50-mile chase through 3 counties

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.