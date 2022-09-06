26-year-old man shot and killed in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — A man was shot and killed in Norwood Monday night, according to Norwood police.

According to a news release, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 2045 Mills Ave. around 9:23 p.m.

When officers arrived, Norwood police said they found a man on the ground shot in the entryway to the building.

The 26-year-old man was taken to UC Medical Center where he died, Norwood police said.

Norwood police have not released any suspect information or what may have led up to the shooting.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification.