'We want to grow their independence': Center for blind, visually impaired holds musical theater camp

CINCINNATI — For the first time in its history, the Clovernook Center for the Blind & Visually Impaired has put together a musical theater camp.

The students, who are all blind or visually impaired, have been taught new songs and dances each day.

Kelly Lusk, director of program services at Clovernook, said the center has implemented accommodations to help the students learn, including song lyrics in braille.

"We put the words up on our screen and we used a black background with big print in white," Lusk said.

The one-week camp was held at the Procter Center in North College Hill, and it will conclude Friday, when the group of performers will show off all they have rehearsed for their parents and families.

The students themselves told us they've been enjoying their time in the spotlight.

“It’s been really fun, I’ve been enjoying it, I’m really into music and singing and dancing,” said Adelle McFarland, one the campers.

Clovernook told us that their work is empowering these kids, no matter the circumstance.

“We want to grow their independence, grow their confidence, grow their skills,” Lusk said.

The children have been taught multiple well-known Disney songs, including "Bear Necessities" from "The Jungle Book," "Circle of Life" from "The Lion King" and "Under the Sea" from "The Little Mermaid," to name a few.

Students also were given the chance to put together a craft related to the song they learned for the day. On Wednesday, the kids created a fish made out of a paper plate to go along with "The Little Mermaid."

Lusk said one of the best parts of the camp is seeing the smiles and glows of the campers as their dancing to the music.

"We're all about teaching independence, self-advocacy, self-determination. We want them to go out and tell others 'This is what I need to be successful," said Lusk.