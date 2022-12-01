Watch Now
Police search for suspect in North College Hill murder

Police: Maurice Searcy was shot while walking to his car
North College Hill murder suspect car
Posted at 8:16 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 08:16:45-05

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — North College Hill police are asking the public to help identify the suspect in a late November murder.

Maurice Searcy, 32, was shot to death while walking to his car in the 1800 block of Sundale Avenue around 8 p.m. on November 26, police said in a press release.

The suspect got out of an early model white Hyundai Santa Fe and shot Searcy, investigators said.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the North College Hill Police Department at 513-521-7171.

