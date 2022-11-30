Police: Man found dead on his own property in Clermont County

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police in Pierce Township are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on his own property.

At around 9:45 a.m. Monday police responded to a home in the 1500 block of State Route 749 in Clermont County for the report of an unresponsive man. When crews arrived, it was clear that the man was dead, investigators said in a press release.

He was later identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Michael Eva.

Anyone with information regarding Eva's death is asked to call the Pierce Township Police Department at 513-752-4100.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.