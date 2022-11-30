Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsClermont CountyPierce Township

Actions

Police: Man found dead on his own property in Clermont County

The coroner ruled his death a homicide
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Crime Scene
Posted at 7:09 AM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 07:09:18-05

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police in Pierce Township are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on his own property.

At around 9:45 a.m. Monday police responded to a home in the 1500 block of State Route 749 in Clermont County for the report of an unresponsive man. When crews arrived, it was clear that the man was dead, investigators said in a press release.

He was later identified as 43-year-old Kenneth Michael Eva.

Anyone with information regarding Eva's death is asked to call the Pierce Township Police Department at 513-752-4100.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

Watch Live:

Replay: Good Morning Tri-State at 6AM

More local news:
Lincoln Heights hopes for revival after $1 million grant Ohio lawmakers postpone bill that limits health care for LGBTQ+ youth Bill to make 'swatting' a felony in Ohio moves forward

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.

Local News

Help Tri-State children in need get a new, unwrapped toy.