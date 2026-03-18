'Undeniable gratitude' | New community clinic will bring free primary care to Northern Kentucky's uninsured

NEWPORT, Ky. — A reimagined approach to health care is coming to Northern Kentucky, where a new, free clinic is set to open above a long-standing community pharmacy in Covington.

Faith Community Health Clinic, a primary care practice operated by Faith Community Health Network, is currently under construction and aims to open in May.

The clinic will serve residents who lack health insurance, offering primary care at no cost — mirroring the model of Faith Community Pharmacy, which has provided free prescriptions to uninsured patients for more than 20 years.

Dr. Holly Danneman said the clinic will help fill a noticeable gap in affordable health care access for the community.

Watch below to get a look at the clinic's progress:

New community health clinic will bring free primary care to Northern Kentucky

Danneman has seen firsthand the reaction when people receive this basic care for free.

"Undeniable gratitude, almost a disbelief in regard to the services that are being provided to them and acknowledging the fact that they otherwise had felt as if they had been forgotten … so when they are finally given access to what they've long needed, there's just this absolute sense of gratitude," Danneman said.

The goal is also to alleviate stress on the health care system and help people receive the care they need without turning to emergency rooms and hospitals.

“A lot of people who are going through difficult times with their health or feel as though they’re left out because they don’t have health insurance, so they can’t afford basic care,” Executive Director Aaron Broomall said. “That makes you feel less than, and we know that delivering health care is more than diagnosis and prescription, it’s also speaking value and worth into somebody’s life.”

Broomall told me that the facility will operate like a typical primary care office. The goal is to provide first class care, in a first class facility.

The pharmacy and clinics are largely run by volunteers including students with the UK College of Medicine and University of Cincinnati pharmacy students.

Broomall said that in the next five years, they want to expand to offer dental care, physical therapy and mental health services.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.