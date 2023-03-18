Person shot near North College Hill gas station; police searching for suspect

CINCINNATI — Police are searching for the suspect in a shooting after a person was shot near a North College Hill gas station, North College Hill police said.

Around 9 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a gas station at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Galbraith Road for reports of shots fired. There police said they found 11 shell casings near a gas pump.

Police said that while they were processing the scene, Greenhills police said they had found a shooting victim miles away at Winton Woods park. That person was transported to UC Medical Center and is in stable condition, police said.

Police are looking for the suspect, who is a man that was wearing a gray hemp hoodie, blue pants and light tan boots at the time of the shooting.

If anyone witnessed the shooting, they're asked to call the North College Hill Police Department at 513-521-7171.

