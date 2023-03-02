Watch Now
Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old boy taken from babysitter in North College Hill

North College Hill Police Department
A statewide Amber Alert was issued for a 2-year-old from North College Hill that was allegedly taken by his babysitter's friend.
Posted at 2:00 PM, Mar 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-02 14:16:49-05

CINCINNATI — A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old boy that was allegedly taken by his babysitter's friend.

Brandon Rozier Jr., who is Black, has braided hair and was last seen wearing black clothing, was taken around 5 a.m. Thursday.

Police believe 22-year-old Lucy Renee Bullock, took the child from the babysitter and the babysitter's car without permission.

Bullock is Black, 5'3", 135-pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

They were both last seen on a neighbor's doorbell camera. Bullock is believed to be driving a 2009 Black Saturn SUV with an Ohio license plate that reads JVU5960.

Police believe Rozier Jr. is in danger.

If you see the vehicle, child or Bullock, please call 911.

