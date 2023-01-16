Watch Now
North College Hill police search for missing 56-year-old woman

She was last seen Sunday
Posted at 5:56 AM, Jan 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-16 05:56:31-05

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — North College Hill police are looking for a missing 56-year-old woman.

Stephanie Wells was last seen leaving her home on Joseph Ct. in North College Hill Sunday at 5 p.m., investigators said.

According to police, she is considered a "critical missing person" because she did not come home when she normally does and is possibly in danger.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Wells, call the North College Hill Police Department at 513-521-7171 (main) or 513-825-2280 (dispatch)

