North College Hill police search for missing 56-year-old woman

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — North College Hill police are looking for a missing 56-year-old woman.

Stephanie Wells was last seen leaving her home on Joseph Ct. in North College Hill Sunday at 5 p.m., investigators said.

According to police, she is considered a "critical missing person" because she did not come home when she normally does and is possibly in danger.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Wells, call the North College Hill Police Department at 513-521-7171 (main) or 513-825-2280 (dispatch)

READ MORE

New resources available to help police solve Ohio missing persons cases

Prejudice and the issue of missing Native American women

Clermont County man indicted in connection to missing persons case