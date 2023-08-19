North College Hill police search for driver who hit 2 children, fled scene

CINCINNATI — The North College Hill Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a driver who hit two children before fleeing the scene Friday evening.

Police said officers responded to the 1500 block of Clovernoll Drive at around 5 p.m. Friday for the report of two kids struck by a vehicle. Both children were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but are expected to be OK.

The driver left the scene before police arrived. Police said the vehicle, identified as a Honda Ridgeline with tinted windows, continued westbound on Clovernoll Drive before heading south on Hamilton Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle or the incident is asked to call police at 513521-7171.