Former North College Hill police chief sues city, claims termination was due to race, age

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — North College Hill's former police chief is suing the city, claiming he was placed on administrative leave and later fired for "no lawful reason," connecting his termination to his age and race.

In March 2024, we reported that Schrand was placed on administrative leave after complaints that he created a hostile work environment.

We received copies of letters sent to Mayor Tracie Nichols. In those letters, former and current officers detail Schrand and Lt. Frank Petrocelli's behavior and impact on the department.

One letter from a former officer who worked in North College Hill for nearly a decade said Schrand "had nearly completely destroyed any sense of morale, family and the team environment" previously found in the department.

You can learn more about those allegations in the video below:

Complaints detail allegations against North College Hill police chief

In May 2025, Schrand was told he would be terminated after the investigation unveiled a "lack of confidence in (his) ability to effectively lead the department."

Schrand's lawsuit claims that during that yearlong investigation, the city found "no credible facts" to confirm his leave, and his termination was actually due to his race and age. The lawsuit also claims his termination was retaliation for him getting an attorney during his administrative leave.

"The City lacked any overriding, legitimate justification for Ryan’s administrative leave and termination," the lawsuit says.

In the officer letters we've obtained, Schrand is described as an "egotistical, vindictive" chief who "refused to change or listen to his most trusted members."

"I have been here for eight years and in that time, we have lost over 30 officers," Lt. Craig Chaney wrote to the mayor. "Most of those officers have left for other agencies because of the treatment officers received by Chief Schrand."

Schrand's lawsuit does not comment on the letters nor the validity of their claims.