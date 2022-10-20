Undefeated little league team needs help funding new equipment

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — A first-year little league football team is making a big splash in Mount Healthy. The Little Owls are undefeated so far this season and there's only one game left before playoffs.

The team's coaches and parents are hoping to raise money to grow the team and make it to big tournaments later in the year.

“When we were younger, we didn’t have a Mt. Healthy team,” said Coach Brandon Wynn. “We had to go elsewhere to play little league football.”

The Little Owls organization is in its first year and Wynn said they’re already making a name for themselves on and off the field.

“For the kids in the Mt. Healthy community to have a team now, somewhere near their home that they can play is amazing,” he said.

When the season started Wynn said they had to turn some players away because of a lack of equipment, most of which was donated to start the team.

“People are already reaching out and the school is trying to back us up a little bit more,” said Coach Michael Perdue. “Everybody is happy with what we got going on. So, we're just trying to make sure we can fulfill the order for all of these kids to be able to play football.”

The undefeated team is mostly made up of first-year players ages four, five and six years old.

“It’s really mind-blowing how much you can learn from a six-year-old, 5-year-old or a four-year-old,” said Coach Brandon Bridenbaugh. “It’s just a blessing to teach those kids and probably be a part of their life for the rest of their lifetime.”

In addition to the Gofundme, the Little Owls are hosting a Bake Sale 2 p.m. Saturday at the Mt. Healthy High School football stadium entrance.

READ MORE

Victory parade held for 2022 Little League World Series champions

Youth football coach died Tuesday night after someone shot him steps away from where he coached football

Hamilton’s West Side Little League team hopes to continue winning tradition into Great Lakes regionals