1 dead, 1 arrested after Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A man was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing another man outside a home in Middletown late Monday night, police said.

It happened on Grand Avenue near Wilson Street around 10:30 p.m. Investigators said it started as a dispute between relatives and turned violent.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk said the victim was shot multiple times and died at the scene.

Denzel Fuller, 22, was tracked down by police, taken into custody and charged with murder, Birk said.

Investigators have not released the victim's identity.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

