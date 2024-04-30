Court docs: Murder charges dropped for 2 arrested in fatal shooting at Mount Healthy apartment complex

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Two men who were arrested and charged in connection with an April 12 shooting that killed 53-year-old Willie Lindsey no longer face murder charges.

According to a Hamilton County indictment, the murder charges against 51-year-old Ernest Lamar and 56-year-old Mark Edwards have been dropped.

Lamar and Edwards are now facing charges of obstructing justice, the indictment said.

Ernest's brother, 55-year-old Maurice Lamar was also arrested on April 18 and charged with murder, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. His murder charge has not been dropped, the indictment said.

The shooting happened on April 12 just after 10 a.m. at an apartment complex on Clovernook Avenue. Police found Lindsey with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; he was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

In court, prosecutors said Lamar is accused of having hit Lindsey with a blunt object before shooting him in the head; the judge ordered Lamar be held on a $750,000 bond.

Ernest was arrested on April 23 and Edwards was taken into custody on April 17.