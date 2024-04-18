Watch Now
Police make second arrest in fatal shooting at Mount Healthy apartment complex

Posted at 5:32 PM, Apr 18, 2024
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — Police arrested a second person and charged them in connection with an April 12 shooting that killed 53-year-old Willie Lindsey.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday that officers had arrested 55-year-old Maurice Lamar and charged him with murder.

Springfield Township police announced they'd also arrested and charged 56-year-old Mark Edwards with aggravated murder in Lindsey's death.

That arrest was made Wednesday night, police said. He's being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $100,000 bond.

The shooting happened on April 12 just after 10 a.m. at an apartment complex on Clovernook Avenue. Police found Lindsey with a gunshot wound and he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center; he was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

