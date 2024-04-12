1 man hospitalized after shooting in Mount Healthy, sheriff's office says

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — One man was hospitalized Friday morning after a shooting in Mount Healthy, said Captain Tory Smith with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Smith said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Clovernook Avenue.

One man, who Smith did not identify, was shot and transported to UC Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Smith did not have any suspect information.

