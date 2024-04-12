Watch Now
1 man hospitalized after shooting in Mount Healthy, sheriff's office says

His condition is unknown
Posted at 11:42 AM, Apr 12, 2024
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — One man was hospitalized Friday morning after a shooting in Mount Healthy, said Captain Tory Smith with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Smith said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 7700 block of Clovernook Avenue.

One man, who Smith did not identify, was shot and transported to UC Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Smith did not have any suspect information.

This is a developing story and WCPO will update when more information is available.

