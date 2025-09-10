Man dead after shooting in Mount Healthy Tuesday night

MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — A man is dead after they were shot in Mt. Healthy Tuesday night, according to Mt. Healthy police.

Police said officers responded to the area of Hamilton Avenue and Lakenoll Drive at around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

When police got there, they found one person with a gunshot wound, according to a press release. Police said that man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where they were pronounced dead.

Wednesday morning, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the man as 22-year-old Brandon Michael Grimes.

The shooting is still under investigation and Mt. Healthy police said the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene to assist.

Anyone with information on the shooting can contact Mt. Healthy police at 513.728.3183.