'The auntie every kid needs' | Inside a Cincinnati chai bar's mission to help kids heal

CINCINNATI — When Jalen Tiller walked into Washington Park, the 14-year-old didn’t smile.

The camera was already rolling.

Vanessa-Sophia had just gotten a fist bump for a purple T-shirt that said "ADULTS ARE THE STUPID ONES, NOT KIDS."

That's the slogan for her nonprofit, Chaitation. It means chai with a purpose. And she tells us the secret isn’t the tea she brews, but the conversations it helps start.

Jalen is one of the first kids who participated in an after-school program there. And when she walks into the park, Sophia stops talking and immediately starts yelling.

“You look so gorgeous,” Sophia said. “Don’t act like you don’t want to smile.”

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Soon, the two are looking at pictures. Pictures of Jalen in a cap and gown. She was 11 when they first met.

Now, she's 14 and just graduated middle school. Sitting on a bench, they start talking about high school, because friends she’s had since she was a toddler will not be going to the same one as her.

“Do you feel like you have to take on high school by yourself?” Sophia asked.

“Kind of.”

Jalen wipes her eyes, and Sophia gives her a hug.

“Do you want some chai?”

Keith BieryGolick Vanessa-Sophia, right, and Jalen Tiller, left, speak about the nonprofit Chaitation at Washington Park.

At her West End office, Sophia makes four cups of chai. She hands me one.

Sitting next to a table of art supplies, Jalen already has a cup. She paints her whole board pink before squirting yellow and white onto a metal tray.

"You can express your emotions through art," Jalen said. "It will calm you down if you’re like mad or sad."

It's something she learned here.

Jalen is painting clouds and a sun. I ask what emotions she’s expressing today, and the answer soon becomes clear. She dabs smiley faces on each of the clouds.

“Happy,” Jalen said.

Want to get involved?

For more information about Chaitation's summer programs and an upcoming fundraiser, click on this link.