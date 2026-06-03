Court docs: Man accused of trying to entice 3-year-old with candy at Swaim Park

MONTGOMERY, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged with criminal child enticement after allegedly offering a 3-year-old child candy at a park in Montgomery, according to court documents.

Documents say 54-year-old Woury Sow approached the child at Swaim Park on Tuesday.

According to the court documents filed in Sow's case, a woman working as a nanny got the child out of the car at Swaim Park; the nanny directed the child to wait nearby in the grass while she got another child out of the car too.

While this was happening, the nanny claimed in a court affidavit that a man approached the 3-year-old in the grass and asked her if she knew him. The man then asked the child if she would like a piece of candy, and walked toward his car, court documents say.

The nanny told the man not to speak to the child or to offer her anything, and the man became "very agitated, saying he was a councilman and walking in circles around me while I called 911," the nanny wrote in the affidavit.

A criminal complaint filed in Sow's case says Sow made an admission to the charges.

An address listed for Sow on his court records show he currently lives in Cheviot, a roughly 25-minute drive from the park in Montgomery.

Sow is scheduled to be in court Wednesday morning for an arraignment on the misdemeanor charge.