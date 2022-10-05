Have you seen this Tortoise?

CINCINNATI — A beloved west side tortoise is missing and his family is asking for your help finding him.

According to a Facebook post by Krystle Gaiser, 10-year-old Gunner escaped from his pen on Kleeman Road in Monfort Heights Tuesday when some goats pushed the gate open.

People on The WestSide Market Team saw the Facebook post and decided to help.

In a press release to WCPO, a spokesperson for the team said that many people on the west side reported seeing Gunner on North Bend Road before a man in an unmarked white van drove up and took him.

The man told neighbors who saw him that the tortoise was not his, but that he had another one at home and wanted to "mate them," according to The WestSide Market Team.

Gaiser said he is a long-time family member and they are devastated.

Some of Gunner's favorite activities include riding on the family's Roomba and enjoying a sweet peach in the summer sun.

Photo by: The WestSide Market Team

There is a reward if someone returns him safe and sound, Gaiser said in a Facebook post.

If you've seen Gunner or know his whereabouts, please call The WestSide Market Team at 810-964-7699.

