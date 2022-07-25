Millions more dollars approved for Hamilton County rent, utility assistance

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Hamilton County Commissioners have approved millions more dollars in rent and utility assistance.

Commissioners recently approved an extra $12.5 million for rent and utility relief. The money was awarded by the state.

The county has already pushed out more than $35 million in rent and utility relief since the start of the pandemic. The money has helped about 11,000 families.

The funds are meant to help county residents who have lost income as a result of COVID-19.

A county spokesperson said the county is burning quickly through relief, as need for the program remains high. The county is currently pumping out about $135,000 into the community each day.

Because of this, the county plans to apply for an additional $40 million in federal emergency rental assistance.

You can apply for relief funds online at 513relief.org. If you need help with your application, call 211 and work with United Way 211 Care Navigators.

There are other assistance programs available on the 513 Relief website to help residents in the Greater Cincinnati area with rent, mortgage and utility assistance.