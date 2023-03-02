Motorcyclist dead after crash in Miami Township, Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Miami Township, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials said a man driving a motorcycle in the 10700 block of Brower Road crashed at around 5 p.m. Wednesday. He died from his injuries.

The man was not wearing a helmet, the sheriff's office said. His name has not been released.

READ MORE

'It's hard to uproot': Tenants given 30 days to move out of Sedamsville homes

Shootout, chase leaves 1 critically injured in Cincinnati

Hoax forces lockdown at two Mt. Healthy schools; Junior/Senior High using calamity day Thursday