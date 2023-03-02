'It's hard to uproot': Tenants given 30 days to move out of Sedamsville homes

SEDAMSVILLE, Ohio — Several tenants in Sedamsville will have to find new places to live after being asked to vacate their homes by the end of the month.

"This is what we know," said Sheba Pritchard, who received the notice late last month. "This is her school and our neighbors, our friends."

Pritchard and her family have lived in their home for more than 10 years. They have to move out by March 31.

"It's hard to uproot in the middle of a school year," said her daughter, Makayla.

About 20 tenants received the notice, including Tara Weber Jernigan. She's lived in the neighborhood for the last five years.

"It's just extremely stressful trying to get everything together," she said. "Mental breakdowns, trying to reach out to ask for help."

The homes are owned by longtime landlord John Klosterman, but a receiver (Konza, LLC) took control of the properties in 2020 after Klosterman failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxes, fines and fees.

A representative for the receiver confirmed the notices. He said the receiver decided the cost of having tenants exceeds the income available to maintain the properties. Because the tenants are on month-to-month leases, he said the receiver exercised their legal right to terminate them.

"With the housing market, everything is almost double what I'm paying here," said resident Angel Struck. "It’s going to be kind of a problem to find a place within 30 days, to save up a deposit and pay first month's rent, and pay rent here."

Residents who stop paying rent during the notice period, or who fail to vacate by March 31, will have an eviction filed against them, according to the notice.

"It’s not only 'Can we find a place to live? Will they accept their pets? Will it be close range in your school?'" Makayla said. "How's it going to work with hanging out with the people you've grown up with?"

Tenants want more time. Several have joined together, hoping to find a lawyer to help.

WCPO asked the representative for the receiver if more time would be considered. The representative declined to comment.

"We've been here over 10 years," Pritchard said. "I mean, how do you expect us to pack everything up in 30 days and find a new house?"

The Hamilton County Land Reutilization Corporation (Landbank) has agreed to buy lots in Sedamsville owned by Klosterman, but the sale has not been finalized.

"While I can’t comment on ongoing litigation, I can tell you this was not our decision and we are working to find a favorable resolution for the tenants as soon as possible, but a solution cannot be reached until we own the properties," wrote Tom Millikin, Vice President of Communications & Marketing for The Port, in a statement.