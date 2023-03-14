Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyMiami Township Hamilton

Actions

Miami Township fire chief on administrative leave 'pending an investigation'

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Brien Lacey.jpg
Posted at 2:53 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 15:00:37-04

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — On Friday, Miami Township Fire Chief Brien Lacey was placed on paid administrative leave "pending an investigation," the township announced.

A press release from Miami Township in Hamilton County was issued on Tuesday, though it did not elaborate on the investigation that necessitated Lacey's leave. The press release contained two lines, one confirming Lacey's paid administrative leave pending an investigation and one stating the township will not comment further.

Lacey was promoted to fire chief Miami Township Fire & EMS in December 2020, according to a social media post announcing his new position. Before that, he was sworn in as the assistant chief in December 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

More local news:
District: Fire breaks out at Sycamore High School, possibly caused by demolition Two men plead guilty to illegally flying drones over Cincy sporting events Reds Futures High School Showcase announces baseball and softball schedules

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.