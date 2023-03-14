Miami Township fire chief on administrative leave 'pending an investigation'

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — On Friday, Miami Township Fire Chief Brien Lacey was placed on paid administrative leave "pending an investigation," the township announced.

A press release from Miami Township in Hamilton County was issued on Tuesday, though it did not elaborate on the investigation that necessitated Lacey's leave. The press release contained two lines, one confirming Lacey's paid administrative leave pending an investigation and one stating the township will not comment further.

Lacey was promoted to fire chief Miami Township Fire & EMS in December 2020, according to a social media post announcing his new position. Before that, he was sworn in as the assistant chief in December 2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.