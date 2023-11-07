Metro rides to the polls are free on election day

CINCINNATI — It's Election Day and many people will be walking, running, driving and biking to the polls — but they can also hop on a Metro bus for free.

To help Hamilton County residents get to their polling stations today, Metro fixed-route, Access paratransit and MetroNow! on-demand trips will be free of fares.

"We are proud to do our part in ensuring that transportation is not a barrier to participating in Election Day in Hamilton County," said Darryl Haley, CEO and general manager of Metro. "As we continue to expand our service throughout Hamilton County, Metro has never been a more convenient option to access your neighborhood polling station."

There are more than 40 fixed routes that span across Hamilton County that voters can utilize, but if those are challenging to access, Metro has other options. Access paratransit provides trips for individuals living with disabilities that might prevent them from being able to access a traditional fixed route service.

In addition to that, MetroNow!, which just launched in Springdale and Sharonville in May and in Northgate and Mt. Healthy in July, is an on-demand service. These trips will cost, but it's just $2 per trip. The region's first of its kind, it provides an on-demand option staffed by Metro that can be booked through the MetroNow! app or by calling 513.551.5555.