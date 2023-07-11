Watch Now
Cincinnati Metro expands on-demand service to more neighborhoods

MetroNow! available in Mount Healthy and Northgate
Metro has expanded its new on-demand service to the Mount Healthy and Northgate neighborhoods. "MetroNow!" was first introduced back in May to the Springdale and Sharonville neighborhoods. Because of the success, Metro decided to add a second zone, which is Mount Healthy and Northgate.
CINCINNATI — Metro has expanded its new on-demand service to the Mount Healthy and Northgate neighborhoods.

MetroNow! was first introduced back in May to the Springdale and Sharonville neighborhoods. Because of the success, Metro decided to add a second zone, which is Mount Healthy and Northgate. The routes began Tuesday morning.

Riders can travel to destinations like Woodlawn, Glendale, Colerain Township and North College Hill for $2 a trip.

MetroNow! was started as a way to serve neighborhoods and communities without access to public transit because of low population or street infrastructure that couldn't support a Metro bus.

Services are offered between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. during the week. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends. Trips can be booked through the MetroNow! app or by calling 513-551-5555.

Added zones for 2024 include Blue Ash, Evendale, Bond Hill, Roselawn, Monfort Heights, Finneytown and Pleasant Run.

