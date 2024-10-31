Man arrested, accused of setting vehicles, home on fire in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man has been arrested for allegedly setting multiple fires outside of a residence in Miami Township, according to court records.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Christopher Marshall was arrested and has been charged with aggravated arson. Court documents say Marshall set fire to the home on East Miami River Road in addition to two vehicles and a motor home.

The fires happened Wednesday morning at a property on East Miami River Road near Cleves.

Miami Township Fire Chief Matt Schumann told a WCPO crew at the scene that the fires happened right across the street from a fire station. Fire crews were cleaning their gear and spotted the fire burning across the street from them.

Schumann said two cars, the front of a home and the rear of a home were on fire when firefighters responded.

Firefighters found two people outside the home who had escaped the fire; they were treated at the scene, but did not need to be taken to a hospital, Schumann said.

Additional crews were called in to help fight the fires, and the Hamilton County Fire Investigation Unit was called in to investigate.

Wednesday morning, Schumann wouldn't say whether arson was suspected but he did say officials were treating the fire as suspicious, because multiple different locations of the home were on fire.

Marshall is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday morning.