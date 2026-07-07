WCPO 9's Alex Null covers the east side. If you have a story you'd like Alex to look into or a news tip, email him at Alex@wcpo.com.

MADEIRA, Ohio — A major upgrade could soon be coming to Madeira's baseball field at Sellman Park.

The field has been home to the Mustangs for years, but those years are starting to show.

Dave Hyland, a parent of a senior on the baseball team, said the improvements are needed.

“I think it’s just time, you’ve got a community that loves baseball, and just kind of bring the field up to a more modern standard," Hyland said.

Hyland said upgrades to the field started a couple of years ago when the school installed infield turf.

WATCH: How players and parents are working to raise money for improvements to Madeira's baseball field

Madeira community raises funds for upgrades to Mustangs baseball field

Players like Evan Cissell said it improved their game.

“As a first baseman, being able to pick the ball consistently has been so much better," Cissell said.

However, players and parents agree there's more that can be done.

It's why the community is stepping in to raise $500,000 for other improvements like new dugouts and better fencing.

Hyland said they've dubbed it the "Madeira Field of Dreams" project.

“We’ve got some big gaps in our fencing that, you know, you don’t want anyone getting hurt," Hyland said.

Hyland said they're about halfway to their goal. He said a big part of that is thanks to a large donation from Madeira graduate and current Chicago White Sox player Andrew Benintendi.

“It really shows a great example for all of us and I think that means the world to us, definitely," Cissell said.

Current players know they may not see the benefits of the changes as players, but said they understand there's more to their legacy than wins and losses.

If you'd like to donate to the project, you can find ways to do that here.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 east side reporter Alex Null? Email him at Alex@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Alex Null covers Cincinnati's east side.

