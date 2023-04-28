Madeira City Schools cancels all classes Monday, May 1 for elementary school principal's funeral

MADEIRA, Ohio — Madeira City Schools will be closed Monday, May 1 for the funeral of Chris Flanagan, an elementary school principal who died unexpectedly.

The district canceled classes Tuesday, April 25 — the day after Flanagan's death — to give students and staff time to process his passing. Now, they plan on celebrating his life with a "Route of Remembrance" starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday.

In a letter to parents, Superintendent Kenji Matsudo said a public visitation is scheduled for 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Crossroads Church Oakley. The community can then participate in the route of remembrance Monday morning as Flanagan's funeral procession leaves Madeira for his service at The Community of the Good Shepherd. Mass begins at 10 a.m., with a live stream available on the church's website.

Matsudo said everyone is invited to stand on the sidewalk as Flanagan's funeral procession passes by the middle school, high school and the school Flanagan presided over, Madeira Elementary School.

"Making a sign or simply waving as a sign of support to the Flanagan family as the procession rolls by is our goal," Matsudo said.

A map of the procession route can be found here.

Matsudo said staff will reach out to high school students who would like to keep their original testing schedule Monday for AP exams. School will continue as normal Tuesday, May 2.

"We’ve had a challenging week of difficult emotions in the loss of an amazing husband, father, colleague, and friend — Mr. Chris Flanagan," Matsudo said. "We’ve cried together, we’ve signed shamrocks together, we’ve remembered funny stories and laughed together, we’ve shared hugs together, and then we’ve cried some more …. Yes, there are still hard days ahead, but the strength we find each day to support our friends and families and the hope that can be found in receiving care from others are foundational to who we are as a Madeira community."

For more information on Flanagan's visitation and funeral services, click here.