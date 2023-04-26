Madeira City Schools cancel classes Tuesday after elementary school principal's death

MADEIRA, Ohio — Flags at all Madeira public buildings will be flown at half-staff following the passing of Madeira Elementary School principal Chris Flanagan, ordered by Gov. Mike DeWine.

All Madeira City Schools were closed Tuesday for what the district called a non-school safety emergency. Staff still reported as usual. Flanagan, officials said, passed away Monday night, and the day off was meant to give students, staff and their families time to process.

Later in the day, the city shared DeWine's order on social media.

"We at the City are saddened to hear of the unexpected passing of Madeira Elementary School Principal, Chris Flanagan. His leadership will be missed at Madeira Elementary and throughout the community. In honor and memory of Mr. Flanagan, the flags at all of the Madeira City buildings will be lowered to half-staff, by order of Governor DeWine. Our deepest condolences to the Flanagan family, colleagues, and students at Madeira City Schools," the city said on Facebook.

DeWine's order says the flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of Flanagan's funeral.

Before coming to Madeira, Flanagan was principal at Ayer Elementary and assistant principal at Mercer Elementary in the Forest Hills School District. Forest Hills Superintendent Larry Hook sent an email to families saying Flanagan "made a positive impact on many students and staff" while with the district.

A GoFundMe created for Flanagan's family has raised around $50,000.

