'Who knows what's going to happen' | Loveland residents rally for public education funding as budget cuts loom

LOVELAND, Ohio — Tri-State residents are pushing for local leaders and school boards to protect funding for public education after Gov. Mike DeWine's budget proposal included over $100 million in cuts from Ohio public schools.

Loveland residents rallied Wednesday after learning a reduction in state funding would result in a significant impact on the Loveland City School District — $2.5 million over the next five years.

"We're concerned that if funding is cut, that means there's less services for our students," said Superintendent Mike Broadwater. "And here at Loveland, we are extremely fiscally conservative — 97% of the school districts in the state of Ohio have more teachers per student than we do."

If DeWine's budget is approved, the district will potentially have to ask voters to approve approximately 22 mills of new local property taxes over the same time period.

"I worry not only about Loveland and the effects on the community if we have funding reduced, and with the dismantling of the Department of Education, who knows what's going to happen," resident Cindy Daumeyer said.

Loveland residents advocate for public school funding for schools across the state:

Confusion surrounding budget proposals at both state and federal levels has contributed to ongoing discussions about education funding. Recently, lawmakers proposed an amended version of House Bill 96, which provides $226 million for Ohio public schools — less than half the current funding. According to the 2021 Fair School Funding Plan (FSFP), schools would need more than $600 million.

To try and help with funding, the Loveland City School District Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution calling for the full implementation of the Fair School Funding Plan in collaboration with the Buckeye Association of School Administrators (BASA), Ohio Association of School Business Officials (OASBO) and the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA).

"The adjusted bill with House Bill 96, what it does for Loveland specifically ... we don't really fit into the Fair School Funding Plan, so the guarantee is important to us, so we don't lose that funding, and they've tried to address that," said Broadwater.

Still, Daumeyer said under the governor's proposed budget, the Fair School Funding Plan would reduce school funding for 87% of districts in the state in year one, and 83% in year two.

"Whether your representative supports the budget or would like to see changes in the budget, it's important to let them know, the more we can contact our representatives the better," Daumeyer said. "They work for us."

For those looking to support the Loveland City School District, residents are encouraged to visit the district's website. It provides information on the three steps needed to advocate for increased state funding.