Speed limit lowered on Loveland road, city leaders work to connect neighborhoods

LOVELAND, Ohio — Drivers heading northbound into Loveland or southbound into Miami Township are going to have to hit the brakes.

A piece of State Route 48 has officially decreased its speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph.

"Anytime you can help the speed, it has a ripple effect," Loveland City Manager Dave Kennedy said.

The ordinance to decrease the speed limit on SR 48 was approved by Loveland's City Council in late 2025. It's a portion of the road just after the entrance to the city from Miami Township, heading north towards Saint Columban school, where the speed limit is already decreased.

Kennedy told us the decision was made to prioritize public safety, especially as the city will begin the construction of a sidewalk outside the northbound lane of SR 48 later this year.

"We see a high level of accidents coming in, in that area, especially at night," Kennedy said.

"It allows our residents, not only to connect to themselves, connect to different neighbors, but ultimately be able to walk into the downtown district," Kennedy said.

There will also be a crosswalk put into place, with flashing crossing signals, according to Kennedy. The city manager told me this project is all a part of Loveland's plan to stay connected.

“Anytime you can add connectivity to elements of a city, churches, schools, parks, it just makes sense," Kennedy said.

The new sidewalk won't just connect people to the rest of Loveland. Clermont County is set to put a new park together on that same stretch of SR 48 that has a newly decreased speed limit.

The primary area where the speed limit has decreased is in front of the White Pillars subdivision. We visited the neighborhood and talked to Kent Orso, a resident and board member for the subdivision's HOA.

“I think once that happens, you’re going to see reduced noise," Orso said, "Hopefully that just gives an overall safety to the entire roadways."

Orso said he's also looking forward to the construction of the new sidewalk, allowing him and his neighbors an easier walkway to downtown Loveland.

“It’s a matter of convenience, I think, for them, being able walk to church, walk to downtown," Orso said.

Kennedy told us that Loveland police officers will start by giving out warnings with the change in speed limits in effect. We met with Loveland Police Department Captain Daniel Gangwer, who shared some safety advice to drivers passing through.

“Every 10 miles an hour is about 15 feet per second, so that gives people a chance to brake better. It’s not just for the pedestrians and the people that live here, but also for the drivers. Give them a better chance to be safer," Gangwer said.