Portion of Loveland Bike Trail will remain open this summer, construction pushed to fall

LOVELAND, Ohio — More than a month after officials announced its summer closure, state Rep. Jean Schmidt said the Little Miami Scenic Trail Bridge in Loveland will stay open this summer.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources said in February it would close that portion of the Loveland Bike Trail in mid-March and then again from May to October to replace the bridge. Construction was supposed to start in December 2022 but supply chain issues pushed plans back to a time nearby businesses said is their busiest.

There is no designated detour around the construction, which concerned many in the area.

"A good portion of the business comes from people coming off that trail," a spokeswoman for the Monkey Bar & Grille told WCPO when the closure was announced. "If they can't get down the trail from their starting location, then this isn't on their path."

Schmidt (R-Loveland) said in a release she called the ODNR director and asked for the repairs to be moved to fall due to those concerns.

"I know firsthand the economic importance this trail contributes to the merchants in Loveland," Schmidt said. "During the summer thousands visit the town as they bike, run, or walk the trail. Closing the bridge during the busiest season would hurt their economy."

ODNR and the Ohio Department of Transportation will monitor and inspect the bridge as it prepares for construction, Schmidt said.

"I encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the trail," said Schmidt. "We are fortunate to have this resource running through our community."