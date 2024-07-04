Watch Now
Loveland Dairy Whip for sale after owners decide to retire

Loveland Dairy Whip keeps generation after generation of sweet teeth satisfied
Posted at 9:02 AM, Jul 04, 2024

LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland Dairy Whip is for sale after the owners decided to retire, according to a press release.

Teresa and Rick Morgan have owned the family business for 31 years. Teresa became involved at Loveland Dairy Whip at 11 when her parents bought it in 1972.

The business posted on Facebook, announcing the sale. A video was also posted to address the sale and share what the popular ice cream spot has meant to the community.

"The family-owned business has given two generations of the Flint’s/Morgan’s a place to call home, where they have had many loyal customers and developed many friendships over the years," according to the press release.

According to the release, the next generation of Morgans does not want to own and operate the business. Teresa and Rick are hoping a family will purchase the ice cream shop and start their own family tradition, according to the press release.

The Loveland Dairy Whip website said the Morgans will continue to run the business until someone buys it.

The ice cream shop is open daily from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

If you're interested in buying Loveland Dairy Whip, call Britney Frietch at BF Realty at 513-258-1003.

