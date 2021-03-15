Former Loveland police officer facing 16 counts of rape, sexual battery

A former Loveland police officer faces more than a dozen counts of sexual assault, prosecutors announced Monday afternoon.

In a news release, Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced a grand jury had indicted Anthony Pecord, 48, on eight counts of rape and eight counts of sexual battery.

In Hamilton County court filings, prosecutors said Pecord assaulted an individual on Jan. 24, while he was still a sworn officer with the Loveland Police Department, after “administering an intoxicant to (the victim) surreptitiously.”

Monday's release indicated prosecutors "are concerned that more victims may be out there."

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (Provided) Prosecutors accused Anthony Pecord of rape and sexual battery in connection with an alleged Jan. 24, 2021, incident in which he was accused of assaulting an "intoxicated victim." Pecord surrendered to authorities on March 5.

WCPO examined Pecord's personnel file after the initial charges were filed and found that the city of Loveland began investigating him the day following the alleged assault. In a Jan. 25 memo to Pecord, police Chief Dennis Rahe put him on paid administrative leave and instructed him to remain available for questioning.

Pecord resigned a month later and turned himself in to authorities less than a week after that, on March 5. A judge held Pecord in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond, where he remained Monday.

Prosecutors asked anyone with information about other potential victims to contact Hamilton County Sheriff's Detective Jack Losekamp at 513-595-7484.

WCPO is showing Pecord's mugshot due to prosecutors' belief that there could be more victims. Read why WCPO is cutting down on its use of mugshots here.

Prior reporting by WCPO 9 News real-time editor Sarah Walsh contributed to this report.