$1M bond set for former Loveland officer accused of sexually assaulting intoxicated victim

Posted at 2:19 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-06 10:20:56-05

A $1 million bond has been set for a former Loveland police officer who faces charges of rape for allegedly sexually assaulting an intoxicated victim while still on the force.

Prosecutors have charged Anthony Pecord, who worked for the Loveland Police Department until his resignation on Feb. 26, with two counts of rape in connection to the incident. A judge issued a $500,000 bond for each count Saturday.

According to Hamilton County court records, Pecord assaulted the victim Jan. 24 after “administering an intoxicant to (the victim) surreptitiously.”

Pecord’s personnel file shows the city of Loveland began investigating him the following day after “a claim of sexual assault” reached police Chief Dennis Rahe. Rahe’s Jan. 25 memo to Pecord placed him on paid
administrative leave and instructed him to be available for an interview in the near future.

Pecord would resign a month later. He turned himself in Friday afternoon, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The former officer’s personnel file shows he was hired as a part-timer in 2009 and became a full-time member of the Loveland Police Department in 2012.

