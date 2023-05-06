3 injured after driver crashes pickup truck into outdoor patio at Loveland restaurant, flees scene

LOVELAND, Ohio — A driver crashed his pickup truck into the outdoor patio at Paxton's Grill in Loveland Friday night, injuring three people.

Dispatchers with Northeast Communications said a person driving a pickup truck hit the tented patio outside the restaurant before fleeing the scene. Three people were taken to Bethesda North — all of whom are expected to be OK.

Loveland police said officers have identified the suspect's vehicle and are investigating the crash.

Located on Loveland Avenue, Paxton's had a celebration dinner special for Cinco de Mayo through 9 p.m. Friday. The crash occurred at around 9 p.m.

WCPO has a crew at the scene and will report more information when it is available.