Police: Juvenile shot in Lockland, hospitalized in 'serious condition'

LOCKLAND, Ohio — A child is in the hospital in serious condition after he was shot, according to Lockland police.

Lockland officers, along with officers from neighboring jurisdictions, were called to a home on Longworth Alley around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon for the report of a person shot.

When they got there, they found a juvenile inside the home with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police said he is in "serious condition."

Police said "unknown suspects" were seen leaving the area, headed east in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting or what led to it can call the Lockland Police Department at 513.346.5760 or Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.