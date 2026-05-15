Detectives ask for public's help in search for possible suspect in fatal Lockland shooting

LOCKLAND, Ohio — Detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a possible suspect in a fatal Lockland shooting earlier this month.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Oluwabukola Pereira died May 8 after a shooting at Arise Auto Center in the 500 block of North Wayne Avenue in Lockland.

Detectives are asking residents and business owners in both Lockland and nearby Lincoln Heights to review any available surveillance footage, including Ring camera video, for possible evidence captured between the hours of 12:30 and 3 p.m.

The possible suspect is described as a Black man with a heavy build, possibly wearing a long black wig. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black shirt or sweatshirt. Witnesses said they saw him running from the area and entering a creek located behind Arise Auto Center, traveling southbound through the creek.

Anyone who saw the man or captured possible video evidence is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Section at 513-586-5533 or intelunit@hcso.org, or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

WATCH: What we know about the fatal shooting

1 dead after shooting in Lockland

We previously spoke with Periera's co-worker, Don Simpson, who told us she was working as a cashier when someone entered and tried to grab cash. Pereira ran after the victim and was shot, her co-worker said.

"They called me and told me she didn’t make it," Simpson said. "I see her every day ... at first I thought it wasn't true cause it's broad daylight."

Simpson described her as loyal, pleasant and deeply rooted in her faith.

“She’s definitely a great person,” Simpson said. “God comes first with her.”