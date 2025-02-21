Uvalde nonprofit says it's concerned neo-Nazis are planning to return to Cincinnati area

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — The One In Five Foundation for Kids, formerly known as the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, has pulled its volunteers out of Lincoln Heights and Evendale, where the nonprofit was facilitating STOPNOW school community patrols.

The foundation said Thursday night that it opted to stop the patrols and pull its volunteers out because it's concerned "conflicts are imminent."

"After learning this evening that several neo-Nazi groups are planning to return to Lincoln Heights and Evendale on a larger scale, more consolidated demonstration in the next few weeks, and with concerns of potential violent conflicts resulting, our planned STOPNOW school community patrols have been immediately canceled," reads a statement from Daniel chapin, the organization's founder and national director.

However, the same organization also issued an update on Monday, Feb. 17 that said it was concerned that neo-Nazi counter protests "are also expected" alongside community-driven, anti-hate demonstrations that were held in the days following the neo-Nazi demonstration. Those counter protests did not happen.

The One In Five Foundation has said it has been speaking with members of the Goyim Defense League, which it believes facilitated the neo-Nazi demonstrations on a highway overpass on Feb. 7.

The Anti-Defamation League categorizes the group as "a loose network of individuals connected by their virulent antisemitism."

"After speaking with the group earlier this week, foundation officials noted that the group originally promised not to return to the Lincoln Heights community," a Feb. 17 update from the nonprofit said.

The foundation announced days after the demonstration that it planned to deploy "specially trained STOPNOW citizen school patrol teams" for schools near Lincoln Heights, including Princeton High School, Heritage Hill Elementary, Lincoln Heights Elementary and Princeton Community Middle School.

The organization later widened that effort to include the Lockland School District after surveillance footage near the Lockland Local School District Educational Annex building captured the U-Haul the neo-Nazi group was using was on school property.

Those patrols, the foundation says, are comprised of over a dozen team members who are trained in crisis intervention, conflict resolution and situational awareness. They were also planning to recruit and train more volunteers from local communities to help, the organization said.

Now, those volunteers are being told to leave Lincoln Heights and Evendale as the organization said it's concerned about violence.

"Several area neo-Nazi groups are declaring on their sites and print publications a 'race' and 'turf' war," Chapin's statement says. "Armed residents of Lincoln Heights themselves are walking the streets, calling themselves 'the police.' This collectively is not an environment I, nor our national board, can in good faith place our volunteers in due to the unique volatility at this time."

Negotiations with the neo-Nazi group were previously successful, the One In Five Foundation said.

Those negotiations "have now broken down, plain and simple," Chapin said.

The organization urged local law enforcement and school district officials in the area to be alert, increase support presence and review their safety standards.

Evendale police said they first became aware of disturbances near the I-75 overpass on Victory Way at around 2:06 p.m. on February 7. WCPO received several calls into the newsroom at around the same time reporting that there were armed men with flags showing swastikas on the sidewalks.

Hamilton County sheriff's deputies and Evendale police said they responded to the overpass. Mutual aid was requested, and during that time, the Village of Lockland said one of their police units responded to the scene to help.

Evendale police stated the neo-Nazis did not apply for a permit nor did they tell police ahead of time. The department states it had no contact with the neo-Nazis until arriving on the scene Friday. Lockland police also had no awareness of the demonstration beforehand, the village's mayor said.

The Lockland Local Schools Board of Education has requested a third-party investigation of both Evendale and Lockland police after the district reviewed and released footage of the neo-Nazis on school property just minutes before dismissal following that interaction with officers.

Photos circulating online showed the U-Haul the men left in parked near the Lockland Police Department and the Lockland Local School District Educational Annex building with a cruiser in front of it. Lockland Mayor Mark Mason Sr. said in a release that the officer was not a Lockland officer. Evendale police said it was one of their officers, who was following the group and told them to "leave the area."

