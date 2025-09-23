Lincoln Heights considers re-evaluating contract with Hamilton County Sheriff's Office

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — Nearly eight months after an apparent neo-Nazi demonstration on a village overpass, residents of the historically Black community of Lincoln Heights are demanding a new investigation and questioning their relationship with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, the law enforcement agency tasked with protecting them.

Frustration over the handling of the incident has prompted some residents to call for significant change.

“The Hamilton County prosecutors, you know, gave some information that they didn’t receive everything," said Council Member Daronce Daniels. "That they didn’t get any information that came from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s. So you know, now that I’m in the position that I am, to be back on the council seat. I definitely wanted to do my due diligence.”

The council is now considering a resolution to direct the sheriff's office to continue its investigation into the demonstration and turn over all evidence to the council. After some heated back and forth during a Monday evening council meeting, that resolution will go into its second reading.

For many residents, the lack of follow-up on the case is a symptom of a larger problem.

Hear more from residents in Lincoln Heights below:

Lincoln Heights considers re-evaluating contract with sheriff's office

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has provided law enforcement services to Lincoln Heights since the village's own police department was disbanded in 2015. In that time, residents said community engagement has deteriorated.

“But we want to talk about action. What can we visibly see? What actual impact can we have, and what value can you all continue to bring to the community?" said resident Immanuel Floyd. "The interaction between the Hamilton County Sheriff’s and the Village of Lincoln Heights, in terms of the residents, not just the village and the council business. But the inclusiveness with residents. We definitely have seen a decline in that. We want to see action; that means boots on the ground. That means them on the streets."

Resident Syretha Brown said she doesn't feel a connection with the deputies who patrol the village.

"I don't think there's a relationship," Brown said. "Mostly, they just come here for their shift."

The growing dissatisfaction has led to discussions about the feasibility of reviving the Lincoln Heights Police Department.

Daniels said the village still owns some of the necessary infrastructure, including police vehicles. He is questioning the value the village receives from its contract with the county, which costs approximately $790,000 a year, according to a 2021 figure.

"When you talk about a return on investment, for a million dollars, what is the village getting?" Daniels asked. "Maybe two officers? You're not getting things like speed bumps in the road, what the village is asking for."

When asked if there was an appetite on the council to consider bringing back a local police force, Daniels said, "I would say, yes."

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office told us earlier this year that after the neo-Nazi demonstration, they turned evidence and the investigation over to Hamilton County's prosecutor's office. WCPO reached out for more information on the contract negotiations between the village and HMSCO, and we are waiting to hear back.