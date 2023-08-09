Watch Now
Shein pop-up coming to Kenwood Towne Centre

Posted at 4:00 PM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 16:00:55-04

CINCINNATI — A new store is coming to Kenwood Towne Centre — but only for four days.

Shein, a fast fashion retailer that sells clothes online, is hosting a pop-up shop at the mall this weekend. The world's largest retailer, Shein announced it will open its doors from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 through Saturday, Aug. 12 and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

Customers can get free gifts during the pop-up — including a makeup bag, water bottle and tote bag — based on the price of purchase. All sales are final and cannot be returned or exchanged.

Shein said the pop-up will only accept credit and debit cards, and noted that they would provide updates on store hours and the standby line on their social media accounts.

For more information on Shein's Cincinnati pop-up, click here.

The China-based company is known for selling its clothes at low prices, but has come under fire for harsh working conditions and was most recently hit with a racketeering lawsuit for copying from independent designers.

