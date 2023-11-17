Jury begins deliberations in trial of Hamilton County parents accused of abusing, killing 8-year-old son

CINCINNATI — A jury is deciding the fate of Katherine and John Snyder.

The couple is accused of murdering their 8-year-old adopted son, Adam, in October 2016. The couple faces a total of 26 charges including aggravated murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

According to the prosecution, all of the Snyder children were malnourished, deprived of medical care and more.

Following closing arguments on Wednesday, the jury was charged with instructions. Deliberations began Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and continued until 5 p.m.

The jury will come in earlier at 9 a.m. Friday to continue their deliberations. The trial, which began on Oct. 15, was expected to last approximately two weeks. It has taken three weeks.

"This poor kid comes from China from an orphanage to this family and what do they do? They kill him," said prosecuting attorney Stacy Lefton said at the start of the trial.

The defense said in closing arguments that Adam died due to medical and neuro-psychiatric issues, some of which they say were undiagnosed and covered up by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

It’s a claim the prosecution called “conspiracy theories” in court Wednesday.

The jury will also need to consider testimony from Adam’s sibling. The 14-year-old girl was 7 at the time. She testified about the punishments her brother endured from Katherine and John.

In closing arguments Wednesday, defense attorney Jim Hardin spoke to her credibility.

“Children do lie in court,” he said. “Three or four years later, the story starts changing.”

Hamilton County Assistant Prosecutor Ernest Lee in his closing argument said that once children were removed from Katherine and John’s care, “they thrived.”

Prosecutors said in court that Katherine took Adam to the Cincinnati Children's Hospital on Oct. 4, 2016.

"He's described as skin and bones and gray in color," Lefton said. "They were concerned for his health."

Lefton said Katherine took Adam back home, promising to bring him back the next day. Adam was then pronounced dead in the hospital on Oct. 5, 2016.

The coroner ruled Adam's death as a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the back of his head.

The prosecution said leading up to Adam's death, the child had soiled himself on the morning of Oct. 5.

"And the routine punishment in the Snyder home for soiling yourself was to place these children in cold showers and baths and smear feces on them," Lefton said.

The prosecution said Katherine then slammed Adam on the ground before taking him to and laying him on the floor of John's office. John then checked on an unresponsive Adam before Katherine eventually called 911, the prosecution said.

Jeremy Evans, Katherine's defense attorney, told a different story in court Friday.

Evans said evidence shows that Adam died of natural causes as a result of both diagnosed and undiagnosed medical and neuropsychiatric issues.

Previously, the Snyders had sued the Hamilton County Coroner's Office saying they hired medical experts who determined Adam died from sepsis, but that case was dismissed.

"His body and his parents posted road signs along the way, but the physicians failed to pay attention until it was too late," Evans said.

The defense said these signs included Adam refusing to eat or dress himself, as well as smearing feces regularly.

Evans said on the morning of Oct. 6, Katherine found Adam unresponsive and called 911.

"It could happen to you, it could happen to me," Evans said. "It did happen to Kate and John Snyder."

Evans also alleged that the prosecution didn't have enough evidence for seven years, and also none to validate the charges now.

The prosecution has previously said there's never been any doubt that the Snyders caused Adam's death, but the delay was to give their other adopted children time to mature.