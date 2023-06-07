'We are devastated': Indian Hill community mourns the loss of beloved high school choir and theater director

CINCINNATI — The Indian Hill community is mourning the loss of a beloved educator.

Indian Hill High School Choir and Theater Director Jeff Clark died Tuesday from advanced stage four colon cancer.

"The beloved, award-winning educator brought to life some of the most memorable productions to grace the Indian Hill High School Auditorium," the Indian Hill School District said.

Clark has been with the district since 2016. He's been an educator since 2001.

“We are devastated, with our students, our parents, and our community, at the loss of this passionate educator, who offered our students incredible, unparalleled experiences in the arts,” said Indian Hill School District CEO/Superintendent Kirk Koennecke. “Our hearts are with Mr. Clark’s family.”

Clark documented his illness in journal entries through Caring Bridge. He wrote that he started feeling sick while on a trip to Europe with his choir students in early May. Once he returned to the U.S., he was diagnosed with colon cancer and had three tumors on his liver.

Clark was transferred to hospice care on June 5, according to the journal entries.

His family and the district announced Clark's death shortly after he passed away Tuesday.

His family said the money raised for his medical expenses through GoFundMe will now also be used for his funeral expenses.

Grief counseling services for students and staff will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday.

There will be a celebration of life ceremony honoring Clark Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Indian Hill High School.

READ MORE

'It's going to be a heck of a ballgame': Moeller baseball team prepares to play in state semifinal

Fiona the hippo to become 'Fiona: The Musical' in new Ensemble Theatre Cincinnati season

High school graduate returns to UC Medical Center to thank doctors who saved her life