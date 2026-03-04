Indian Hill high, middle schools evacuated as threats prompt lockdowns at districts across Ohio

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Threats have prompted lockdowns and evacuations at multiple Tri-State schools, local districts have announced.

Multiple Indian Hill Exempted Village School District buildings were evacuated Wednesday after a potential bomb threat, the Indian Hill Rangers said.

A release says the school district received a "potential bomb threat" at Indian Hill High School at around 11 a.m. Wednesday. Police responded immediately and secured the scene, evacuating students and staff at both the high school and nearby Indian Hill Middle School "out of an abundance of caution."

Middle school students were taken to Indian Hill Elementary School, while high school students are being released to parents and guardians at the district's designated locations.

Police are still doing a sweep of the school to ensure it is safe. At this time, no one is able to re-enter to retrieve any items.

"Again, we want to reiterate that all our students and our staff members are safe," the district said. "The Indian Hill Rangers are on campus securing Indian Hill High School. We will bring you updates as they are available."

WCPO has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story with more information when it becomes available.

This evacuation comes after Mason City Schools and Cincinnati Public Schools announced their own threats. Police determined a threat at Mason High School was not credible, while a lock-in has been initiated at Walnut Hills High School after a similar threat.

Our partners at News 5 in Cleveland say multiple districts in northeast Ohio also received threats, prompting multiple buildings to go on lockdown.