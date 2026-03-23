How Hamilton County drivers can help report dangerous intersections with one tap

CINCINNATI — If you've ever driven through an intersection and thought "someone's going to crash here some day," Hamilton County wants to hear about it.

The Hamilton County Engineer's office is asking for your input to help make county roads safer.

The department is launching a new traffic safety plan to reduce serious crashes on county roads. They’re studying crash data and dangerous intersections, but they also want drivers to tell them where problems are and identify hot spots.

"What we're really relying on from the public involvement piece of this is for those areas that aren't necessarily reflected in a traffic accident report," said Jacob Verst with the Hamilton County Engineers Office. "So, a lot of times when we're out driving, we either witness something or we're a part of something that we consider a near miss or an incident."

Watch below to see how reporting these incidents works:

How Cincinnati-area drivers can report dangerous intersections for fixes

You can take a 5 to 10 minute survey where you can drop a pin on a map showing where you’ve seen crashes or near misses.

"And then once we have these known problem corridors, we can then prioritize these safety concern areas to come up with remediation techniques," said Verst.

From there, Verst said they will analyze the data they get to help identify where traffic calming measures are needed, like:



Road diets

Speed humps

Roundabouts

So if there’s a road or intersection you avoid because it feels unsafe, this is your chance to flag it. You can find the survey here.

Current traffic data shows that the intersections of Springdale and Colerain, Galbraith and Winton, then Pippin and Springdale were the scenes of the most crashes in Hamilton County in 2025.