Sheriff: Investigation underway into shots fired at 'large gathering' in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio — The Butler County Sheriff's Office is investigating after reports of shots being fired at a "large gathering" in Liberty Township over the weekend.

In a release Thursday, the sheriff's office said its communications center received reports of a large gathering with loud music and shots fired in the area of Granada Court in Liberty Township on May 2.

Deputies responded to the scene, and detectives were called out to begin an investigation.

The sheriff's office said detectives recovered spent shell casings and bullet fragments from both outside and inside the home. Evidence included a bullet fragment lodged in an interior wall, multiple bullet fragments throughout the yard and multiple spent shell casings across the property.

Detectives have interviewed people who were at the gathering, but the sheriff's office said cooperation from the people involved has been "limited."

"This type of reckless and violent behavior will not be tolerated in Butler County. When individuals fire weapons in residential neighborhoods, they put innocent lives at risk and create fear throughout the community," Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said. "Someone knows who is responsible, and we expect those individuals to come forward. We will use every available resource necessary to identify and hold those responsible accountable."

Jones is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of anyone involved in the shots-fired incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Butler County Sheriff's Office at 513-785-1258. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by texting “COPS” to 274637 (CRIMES) or online at www.butlersheriff.org.