Sheriff: Delhi Township man charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor

CINCINNATI — A 23-year-old Delhi Township man was arrested Monday and charged with pandering obscenity involving a minor, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Thomas Tinker faces 10 counts of the charge.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office/Provided

According to a release from the sheriff's office Thursday, information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children prompted the Regional Electronics and Computer Investigation section to open an investigation into Tinker's "internet activities."

Investigators learned Tinker was "creating videos of himself masturbating in front of children," the release said. Some children from the videos have been identified, but investigators believe there may be other children who have not yet been identified.

The investigation into Tinker is ongoing. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Regional Electronics and Computer Investigations section at 513-946-8338.