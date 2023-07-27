Homicides tick down while assaults climb: New report details 2022 Hamilton County youth crime numbers

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — The number of homicides in Hamilton County involving juveniles ticked down slightly in 2022 from the year prior while assaults, sexual offenses and overall property crimes increased, according to new data.

The Hamilton County Juvenile Court released its 2022 annual report. It provides a snapshot of types and numbers of cases and related disposition (sentencing) as well as an overview of diversion programs.

Last year, HCJC reported 38 homicide delinquency filings. That's down just one from 2021. There were three aggravated murders, 10 "murders-purposely" and 21 attempted murders.

HCJC reported a total of 638 assaults in 2022, up 130 from 2021.

The largest increases were noted under assault and felonious assault. Assaults involving teachers, administrators or bus drivers rose last year from 11 to 31.

Delinquency filings for menacing stayed the same at 136.

<a href='#'><img alt='Hamilton County Juvenile Court Deliquency Filings ' src='https://public.tableau.com/static/images/Ha/HamiltonCountyJuvenileCourtDeliquencyFilings/HamiltonCountyJuvenileCourtDeliquencyFilings/1_rss.png' style='border: none' /></a>

Sexual offenses saw one of the largest delinquency filing increases across the board, according to the report. While sexual imposition, gross sexual imposition and importuning ticked down in 2022 slightly, all other categories went up.

Rape more than doubled from 42 in 2021 to 114 in 2022. Attempted rape rose from none in 2021 to three and public indecency rose from three to four.

In total, there were 140 sexual offenses in 2022, an 84% increase from 2021.

While burglaries, robberies and arson-related crimes dropped in 2022, overall property crimes increased due to more delinquency filings for trespassing, which rose from 55 to 88, and disruption/damage/vandalism, which rose from 204 to 243.

<a href='#'><img alt='Hamilton County Juvenile Court Deliquency Filings (Property) ' src='https://public.tableau.com/static/images/Ha/HamiltonCountyJuvenileCourtDeliquencyFilings/HamiltonCountyJuvenileCourtDeliquencyFilingsProperty/1_rss.png' style='border: none' /></a>

Weapons control delinquency filings also saw an uptick in 2022 with a total of 229.

The largest increases were for carrying concealed weapon, transporting loaded firearms and possession of criminal tools.

According to the report, HCJC saw an increase in referrals at its Assessment Center, which works with struggling children not charged with a crime and children referred to the court on status and low-level misdemeanors.

The Assessment Center grew from 235 referrals in 2021 to 613 in 2022. 85% of the youth who received a service connection did not receive a new delinquency adjudication one-year post discharge from the program, the report said.

The average age of children served by the center last year was 15.52% of the children were female and 68% were African American. The center also worked with 94 youths charged with domestic violence.

You can read the full report here.