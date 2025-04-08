Hamilton County commissioners declare state of emergency for flood response

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County commissioners have declared a state of emergency following severe flooding along multiple rivers.

The declaration will help mobilize additional resources and streamline response and recovery processes for those impacted by the flooding.

The Ohio River crested at 60.79 feet on Monday, but it will remain in a moderate flood stage for days, commissioners said. In addition to the Ohio River, the Whitewater River, the Great Miami River and the Little Miami River all flooded. Those rivers have also crested and water levels are beginning to recede.

"As flood waters begin to recede and homeowners and businesses assess their properties, it is important for residents to take the necessary precautions for flood clean-up and debris disposal," reads a press release from commissioners.

Hamilton County experienced multiple road closures as rivers in the county crested. Here are just some of the roads that were affected (Note: Some of these may be reopening on a rolling basis as floodwaters recede):



Eight Mile Road closed at Old Kellogg Road

Debolt Road in Anderson Township

Kellogg Road from Sutton Road to US-52

Sutton Road from Kellogg Road to I-275

Four Mile Road from US-52 to Kellogg Road

Lakeridge Road in Springfield Township

Miles Road in Springfield Township

E Miami River Road in Cleves

Hillside Avenue in Riverside (landslide repairs)

Kilby Road between US-50 and Suspension Bridge Road

Lawrenceburg Road between US 50 and Miamiview in Whitewater Township

Suspension Bridge Road in Whitewater Township

Lawrenceburg Road between Rosetta and Suspension Bridge in Whitewater Township

The county recommends the following clean up and debris disposal resources:



For household chemicals, refer to the Hamilton County ReSource Recycling and Reuse search tool to know how to properly dispose of them.

For drywall and construction materials, visit one of four construction and demolition debris landfill locations

Yard debris can be dropped off at one of three yard trimming drop-off locations:

Green Township — 3850 Virginia Court Colerain Township — 3800 Struble Road Anderson Township — 3295 Turpin Lane off Rt. 32



Flood clean up safety tips:



Wash hands frequently when working in contaminated areas or cleaning affected items and wear rubber boots and gloves during clean up

Do not allow children to play in areas contaminated by flood waters or sewage backup

Open windows and increase ventilation by using fans to increase air circulation and speed up drying

Discard food exposed to flood waters, including items in refrigerators or freezers that have taken in water. Discard all fully thawed foods as well as partially thawed foods that won't be immediately prepared. Discard milk, cheeses and bulging or leaking canned food.

Discard or properly wash and disinfect toys, clothing and other contaminated objects

For more information on how to safely clean up after a flood, visit the Hamilton County Public Health website.