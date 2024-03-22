Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly resigns amid cancer battle

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Auditor Brigid Kelly has resigned from her position as she continues to battle cancer.

Hamilton County Commissioner Denise Driehaus teared up as she discussed Kelly's fight and decision to step down at the county commissioners meeting on Thursday.

"As many know, Brigid was diagnosed with cancer just under two years ago," Driehaus said. "She has fought this disease with her typical rigor while continuing to serve as the county auditor. Brigid is currently under hospice care. At this point in time, Brigid believes it is best not only for herself but also for Hamilton County to step down from her position as the county auditor."

Driehaus said Kelly asked commissioners to appoint Chief Deputy Auditor Amy Humphrey as the acting auditor until a replacement is selected.

Fellow commissioners Alicia Reece and Stephanie Summerow Dumas celebrated Kelly's passion and fight, as well as her love for others.

"(She was) showing up every day, even though she had her own fight, trying to fight for the citizens of this county," Reece said. "It's unbelievable."

At their meeting, commissioners appointed Humphrey as they await the Hamilton County Democratic Party's decision.

Hamilton County Democratic Party Chairwoman Gwen McFarlin said she hopes Kelly and her family "(know) how much we love her."

Kelly is a Norwood native, attending St. Ursula Academy before graduating from Xavier with her bachelor's degree, and later the University of Cincinnati with her master's degree. She previously served as a state representative for the 31st district, which includes Norwood, Amberley, Silverton and more.